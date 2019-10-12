QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,743 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.27. 377,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.