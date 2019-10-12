Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,685,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,926 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 83.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

