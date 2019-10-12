QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $92,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,361,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,395,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $932.41 million, a PE ratio of 218.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in QAD by 150.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

