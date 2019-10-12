Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth $11,634,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

