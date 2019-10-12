Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Lifted by Imperial Capital (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,675,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,288.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 86,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 140.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

