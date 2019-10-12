Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BHR stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

