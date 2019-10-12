Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FHN. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

FHN stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 63.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 283.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

