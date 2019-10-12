Pure Wafer’s (PUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PUR opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pure Wafer has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.40 ($0.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.19.

In related news, insider Mark ODea acquired 455,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £154,700 ($202,142.95).

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

