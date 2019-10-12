Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PMMAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.86. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $609.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

