Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 34.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 537,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 138,502 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 31.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

