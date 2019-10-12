Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $20.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 356,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,465. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 5.79.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,050 shares of company stock valued at $471,002 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

