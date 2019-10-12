ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PRQR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 246,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

