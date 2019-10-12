Project Pai Price Tops $0.0175 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and HBUS. Project Pai has a market cap of $25.41 million and approximately $385,291.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040896 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.91 or 0.06006610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00041955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,627,432,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,697,593 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

