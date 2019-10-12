Progressive (PGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect Progressive to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progressive to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

