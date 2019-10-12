Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $90,014.00 and approximately $5,545.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033839 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00092567 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00122110 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,373.87 or 1.00457766 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002252 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

