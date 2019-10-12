Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $305.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

