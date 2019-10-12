Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

