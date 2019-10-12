ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $240.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.09 million and the highest is $241.50 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $229.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $952.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.07 million to $955.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.65 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:PRA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,424. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ProAssurance by 43.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

