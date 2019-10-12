Primas (PST) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $612,887.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

