Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 60,461 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,614,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,273,000 after buying an additional 1,202,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MBIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MBIA by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MBIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

