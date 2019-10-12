Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,881 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 44.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth $59,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 268.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth $248,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST opened at $35.42 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

