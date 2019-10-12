Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,338 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 95,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 32.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 486,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a one year low of $149.38 and a one year high of $189.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

