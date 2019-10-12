Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Short Interest Up 76.6% in September

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the August 30th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVL. Cowen began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

PRVL stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 33,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.66. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

