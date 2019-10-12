Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 1,014,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

