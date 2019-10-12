PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corp is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that focuses on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It is going to invest nearly $15 billion through 2019-2023. The company expects to recover 70% of the investment by six months and 80% within a year, which will provide strong earnings visibility. It has re-established its hedge levels to offset any near-term decline in GBP. The company’s asset portfolio and business model can adapt to various market scenarios. However, shares of PPL Corp have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company faces risks related to operating outside the United States and changes in U.K. laws and regulations. Rising debt levels are concerns. Unplanned outages at power plants may increase expenses and lower revenues as well as affect financial performance.”

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

