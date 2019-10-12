Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.13

Shares of Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as high as $30.22. Power Financial shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 151,222 shares.

PWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Financial Corp will post 3.5600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Power Financial’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

About Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

