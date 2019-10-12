Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.
PCH stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $42.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1,344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
