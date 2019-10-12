Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

PCH stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1,344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

