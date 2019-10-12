Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,008.91

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,008.91 and traded as low as $871.00. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $895.00, with a volume of 1,529 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 881.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,007.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

