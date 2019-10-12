Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient's own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. "

PTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 210,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,440. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

