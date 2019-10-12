Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.28

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $7.23. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

