Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PAGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

PAGP stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Plains GP has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

