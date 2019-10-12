Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:PAA opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,253,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

