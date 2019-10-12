PIXEL Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $481,834.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,403.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.86 or 0.02704365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00490247 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,725,518 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

