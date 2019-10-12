Pivotal Research Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $47.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $49.75 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Twitter stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $40.36. 9,125,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526,110. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $322,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $46,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

