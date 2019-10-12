Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $31.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QGEN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 83.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

