Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 59853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

