Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 86 Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.51.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. 5,252,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,923. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309,709 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 146.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.