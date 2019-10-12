Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $10.10. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
