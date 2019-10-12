Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $10.10. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 35,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.