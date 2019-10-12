Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 359,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 45,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.