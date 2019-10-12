Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Perrigo stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 1,010,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perrigo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

