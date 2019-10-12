Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after purchasing an additional 918,607 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,588,000 after purchasing an additional 393,533 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.