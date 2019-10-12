Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 33.7% in September

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PVL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 257,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,566. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts predict that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

