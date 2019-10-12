Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $330,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. 207,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.46.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

