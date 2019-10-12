Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 175,225 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Metlife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. 2,231,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.51.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

