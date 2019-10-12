Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.
NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 490,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,292.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $1,736,348 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 579,844 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 212,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.