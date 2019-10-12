Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 490,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,292.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $1,736,348 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 579,844 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 212,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

