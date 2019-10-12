PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 204,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 259,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,839. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

