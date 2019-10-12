Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $633.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.