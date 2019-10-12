Pennsylvania Trust Co Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,467,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000.

KRE opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

