Pennsylvania Trust Co Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

