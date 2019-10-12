Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 404 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.